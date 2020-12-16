Film star Tom Cruise, on the London set of the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie, castigated two crew members who had broken the production's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Calling the complex, high-budget shoot an exemplar for studios navigating how to proceed amid the pandemic, Cruise in a profanity-laced outburst called the production "the gold standard" and told the crew, "I'm on the phone with every [expletive] studio at night. Insurance companies. Producers. And they're looking at us and using us [as an example of how] to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs."

The undated, 3 1/2-minute audio was posted Wednesday by the U.K. tabloid The Sun, which said roughly 50 crew members were present as Cruise yelled at two who had stood much closer than six feet away from each other at a computer screen. "I don't ever want to see it again — ever!" the 58-year-old star, who is also a producer of the film, warned them. "If I see you do it again, you're [expletive] gone. And [if] anyone in this crew does it, that's it!"

Cruise,58, told the crew, "So I'm sorry, I'm beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it, and if you don't do it, you're out! We are not shutting this (expletive) movie down! Is it understood? Do you understand the responsibility that you have?"

The New York Times said two sources close to the film had confirmed the audio's authenticity. The wire service Reuters and industry trade magazines have reported that the production, which has shuttled among Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom, had gone on hiatus in February due to the pandemic. Director Christopher McQuarrie posted on Instagram on Sept. 6 that shooting had restarted.

The movie, starring Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and franchise veterans including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, is set for release Nov. 19.