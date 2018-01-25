TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Cruise joins Instagram, reveals next ‘Mission: Impossible’ title

Tom Cruise attends the

Tom Cruise attends the "The Mummy" New York fan event at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on June 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Tom Cruise inaugurated his verified Instagram account Thursday with a post revealing the full title of the upcoming sixth “Mission: Impossible” film: “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

A second post offered what studio Paramount Pictures called the first official still from the movie, showing Cruise, 55, who prides himself on doing his own stunts, clinging to the side of a helicopter in flight. “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” he wrote.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) “in a race against time after a mission gone wrong,” according to Paramount. Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby also star in the movie due out July 27.

