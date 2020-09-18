Tom Humbert is ready for Prime time.

"Wholly Broken," a faith-based musical starring and written and directed by the Garden City-based performer, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie, which won the best feature film USA award at the 2017 International Film Festival Manhattan, co-stars Alicia Minshaw ("All My Children") and Baldwin's Martha Wash of The Weather Girls.

The Hamptons-set film tells the story of Pastor Tom (Tom Humbert), a recovering alcoholic minister, who is trying to rebuild his life after losing his job and his wife. For Humbert, the timing of the movie's release on Amazon couldn't be more appropriate.

"COVID has really given us to a chance to look inward to see what is important in our everyday life. And this film deals with everyday life issues," Humbert said. "The value of the movie is about hope and not giving up and about achieving what seems impossible to achieve."

Humbert, who is working on wildlife documentary series called "The American Wild," hopes the movie generates enough views to warrant a sequel. If so, he has a role in mind for one of his Garden City neighbors.

"Alicia played the daughter of Susan Lucci for eight years on 'All My Children,' " Humbert said. "What a dream come true it would be to make part two so I could get Susan Lucci and Alicia Minshew back together."