Hollywood's summer movie season is all but finished. “Top Gun: Maverick” became the latest would-be blockbuster to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced that the sequel to the 1986 original will now open Dec. 23 instead of June 24. “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, follows an exodus of the big-budget spectacles that annually land in theaters during summertime.

Most of the season's top movies have in the last week departed the summer. With the pandemic's quickening spread, it remains uncertain when movie theaters will reopen, or how much appetite moviegoers will have to visit cinemas when they initially open their doors.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Wonder Woman 1984," “Black Widow," “Morbius,” and “In the Heights” have all been delayed or taken off the schedule, along with major spring releases including “No Time to Die” and “Mulan.” "Wicked," originally scheduled for a December 2021 release, has been put on hold indefinitely.

Paramount also said Thursday that “A Quiet Place Part II,” which had been scheduled to hit theaters in March, will now be released Sept. 4. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will aim for July 31 instead of May 22. And the sci-fi war film “The Tomorrow War,” with Chris Pratt, is now unscheduled instead of releasing on Christmas.