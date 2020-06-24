Scaled-down Toronto Film Festival plans virtual red carpets

The Toronto International Film Festival, one of the leading launchpads for fall movies and Oscar contenders, on Wednesday announced plans for a smaller 2020 edition with virtual red carpet premieres and drive-in screenings.

The Toronto festival, held annually in early September, is typically a sprawling citywide affair that hosts between 250 to 400 feature-length films and the debuts of many of the fall movie season's top releases. Due to the pandemic, organizers said that this year's festival will be contingent on the go-ahead from Ontario health officials.

But for now, TIFF is radically remaking itself. The normal 10 days of festival-going will be halved, at least in physical screenings. For the festival's first five days, it will present social-distanced screenings of premieres, including drive-ins and outdoor screenings.

But for the first time, TIFF will also roll out a digital platform that will span the full 10 days of the festival and include digital screenings and talks. Those will include digital screenings for press and industry members, thousands of whom normally flock to Toronto.

It remains possible that international travel to Canada will be prohibited for much of the film industry. The U.S.-Canada border is closed through at least July 21.

“The pandemic has hit TIFF hard, but we’ve responded by going back to our original inspiration — to bring the very best in film to the broadest possible audience,” said ​Cameron Bailey, co-head and artistic director.

On Wednesday, the festival announced 50 films in its lineup, with plans to add more over the summer. But the selections — including Francis Lee's “Ammonite,” Thomas Vinterberg's “Another Round" and Ricky Staub's “Concrete Cowboy” — were a fraction of TIFF's typical lineup. Last year's festival included the world premieres of “Knives Out,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Harriet,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “Just Mercy,” among many others.