The first full trailer for Disney/Pixar's "Toy Story 4" adds at least four new characters to the world of the animated playthings, who during a road trip locate the missing and vastly changed Bo Peep.

Following a teaser trailer in November that introduced Forky (voice of Tony Hale), a spork adorned with googly eyes, Popsicle-stick feet and pipe-cleaner arms and features, the new 2 1/2-minute preview prominently features Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), whom the studio describes as "an adorable, talking pull-string doll from the 1950s.” But a defective voice box makes her every utterance menacing — as does her band of silent ventriloquist dummies, including her lieutenant, Benson. Together they evoke the malevolent Talky Tina from "The Twilight Zone" and every evil dummy in the wake of Hugo from the horror classic "Dead of Night.”

"The dummies are, by far, some of the creepiest characters we've ever created," producer Mark Nielsen said in a statement.

Two other new characters are more briefly seen. The Fu Manchu-mustached Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) is a 1970s toy based on "Canada's greatest stuntman" — and who, in a knowing nod to TV commercials that used camera magic to show toys doing more than they actually could, is unable to pull off any of his promised Evel Knievel-like stunts. And the miniature plastic doll Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki), which calls to mind toys like Polly Pocket, is Bo Peep's (Annie Potts) best friend and Jiminy Cricketesque adviser.

The trailer finds Forky — a previously inanimate object who after an arts-and-crafts project by little Bonnie Anderson now asks the existential question "Why am I alive?" — insisting he is not a toy and escaping during a family road trip. But he has become Bonnie's favorite plaything, prompting Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest to search for him — ultimately re-encountering the now ninja-like Bo Beep, who lives in a world of lost toys at a small, bucolic theme park.

Bo isn't interested in returning. "Kids lose their toys every day," she tells Woody, and points to the park grounds where "plenty of kids out there" need toys of their own. The cowboy comes to a crossroads — and as The Beach Boys' plaintive "God Only Knows" swells in the background, we hear the conflicted Woody lament, "I was made to help a child. I don't remember it being this hard."

Directed by Josh Cooley, "Toy Story 4," continuing the franchise that began with 1995's "Toy Story," the first completely computer-animated feature, is scheduled for release June 21.