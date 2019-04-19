Tribeca Film Festival: 7 movies to see

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, the first of 12 days of narrative features, documentaries, shorts and foreign films. This year’s fest includes several rock-themed movies, a couple of features with Long Island connections and more than a few films that touch on controversial issues.

Below are some highlights from the festival. Be aware that most films will play additional dates.

STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN (Thursday, Apr. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the SVA Theatre) Long Beach screenwriter Peter Hoare teams up with hometown celebrity Billy Crystal for this feature about an unsuccessful stand-up comic (Ben Schwartz) who moves back to Long Island and begins hanging out with a local barfly (Crystal). Directed by Matt Ratner.

AT THE HEART OF GOLD (Thursday, Apr. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Village East Cinema) Erin Lee Carr’s documentary asks how a USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, managed to sexually abuse young athletes in his care for decades.

AFTER PARKLAND (Friday, Apr. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the SVA Theatre) A documentary from writer-directors Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman, who followed students of Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 classmates and staff members.

DEVIL’S PIE :D’ANGELO (Saturday, Apr. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Village East Cinema) A study of the musically adventurous R&B artist D’Angelo, who after two acclaimed albums, in 1995 and 2000, virtually disappeared for more than a decade. Written and directed by Carine Bijlsma.

WOODSTOCK: THREE DAYS THAT DEFINED A GENERATION (Sunday, Apr. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Tribeca Festival Hub) Stories of the famous 1969 music festival, told by those who were there. Directed by Barak Goodman.

SAFE SPACES (Monday, Apr. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village East Cinema) This comedy from writer-director Daniel Schechter, a Roslyn native, focuses on an adjunct professor (Justin Long) who finds himself under fire after a triggering incident in his classroom. With Fran Drescher.

FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN (Tuesday, Apr. 30, at 8:30 p.m. at the SVA Theatre) A hybrid drama/documentary featuring Alec Baldwin in the title role, an auto executive whose dreams of making his own space-age vehicle crashed in the 1980s.

WHEN|WHERE Wednesday, Apr. 24, through May 5 at venues throughout Manhattan. Tickets are generally $12-$40. Passes begin at $55. Call 646-502-5296 or go to tribecafilm.com.