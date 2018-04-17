At this year’s 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival, the spotlight will shine on Long Island.

The festival, which holds its opening night gala Wednesday and begins its regular screening schedule Thursday, continues its New York-boosting mission with documentaries on the comedic actress Gilda Radner, the iconic Blue Note Records label and other subjects. In between will be appearances from several well-known Long Islanders. Among them are Huntington’s Ralph Macchio, the star of a new “Karate Kid” spinoff web series; Alec Baldwin, the Massapequa-raised actor and podcast host, who will hold a live interview with director Spike Lee; and Valley Stream’s Ed Burns, who will speak at the world premiere of his latest movie, “Summertime.”

Those and other festival highlights are listed below. All venues are in Manhattan and all show times are after noon.

LOVE, GILDA (April 19 at 9:30 at Regal Cinemas Battery Park, 102 North End Ave.) This documentary on the late “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner tells her story using personal recordings and journal entries as well as interviews with friends and admirers.

EGG (April 21 at 4 at SVA, 333 W. 23rd St.) Christina Hendricks stars in this comedy about two New York City artists whose latest performance piece involves a beautiful young pregnancy surrogate (Anna Camp).

BLUE NOTE RECORDS: BEYOND THE NOTES (April 23 at 8 at Tribeca Festival Hub, 6 St. Johns Lane.) Sophie Huber’s documentary on the legendary jazz label features interviews with sax man Wayne Shorter, famed engineer Rudy van Gelder and others. Followed by a live jazz performance from Robert Glasper, Derrick Hodge and Kendrick Scott.

COBRA KAI (April 24 at 7:45 at SVA) A sneak peek at YouTube Red’s new series, which picks up 34 years after “The Karate Kid” and finds car salesman Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) squaring off with his washed-up old foe, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Both stars, along with the series’ creators, will speak after the screening.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ALEC BALDWIN WITH SPIKE LEE (April 24 at 8:45 at Tribeca Festival Hub) Two New Yorkers, the Long Island-born actor and the Brooklyn-raised filmmaker, will speak together about their favorite films and influences.

SUMMERTIME (April 27 at 8 at BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.) The world premiere screening of the latest from Valley Stream native Ed Burns, which focuses on a group of high school and college graduates in Rockaway Beach during the summer of 1983. Burns will sit for a live interview after the film.