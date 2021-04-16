TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

'In the Heights' to open Tribeca Film Festival in June

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows director Jon M. Chu, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "In the Heights," which will open the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Credit: AP/Macall Polay

By The Associated Press
Print

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, two days before the film opens in theaters and begins streaming.

Set in New York's Washington Heights, Jon M. Chu's "In the Heights" will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theater in the film's uptown neighborhood, festival organizers said Friday.

Tribeca — canceled last year due to the pandemic — is planning a festival beginning June 9 to take place in open-air venues around the city.

"In the Heights is the quintessential New York story of hard-work, resilience, and triumph. We are proud to feature this film as opening night where it can debut in its hometown in celebration of its New York roots and the Latinx community," said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the festival.

Warner Bros. will release "In the Heights on June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max. The Tribeca Film Festival runs June 9-20.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

A general, aerial view of Yankee Stadium as
Amazon taking next big step in live sports with its first Yanks game Sunday
Melody Hurd and Deborah Ayorinde in Amazon Prime
'Them: Covenant': Horror anthology goes too far
Izzy King of Miller Place is already on
LI kid stars with Kate Winslet in 'Mare of Easttown'
Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton has previously
Should LeVar Burton be 'Jeopardy!' host? 237,000 say yes!
Sharon Osbourne will appear on Friday's "Real Time
HBO: Osbourne to go on Maher show after 'The Talk' exit
Colton Underwood is reportedly filming a series for
Reports: Colton Underwood reality series in the works for Netflix
Didn’t find what you were looking for?