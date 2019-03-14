TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Tribeca Film Festival to host 'Say Anything ... ' reunion, Anastasio movie

Writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of "Say Anything ... " led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance.

John Cusack attends the 2015 premiere of "Chi-Raq"

John Cusack attends the 2015 premiere of "Chi-Raq" in New York City.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

The Tribeca Film Festival has added a "Say Anything … " reunion screening to its upcoming festival, as well as the premiere of a documentary on Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Tribeca announced Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of "Say Anything … " led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance. "Say Anything … " joins previously announced reunions planned for Tribeca including the makers of 1994's "Reality Bites" and 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap."

Danny Boyle's "Yesterday" will premiere as Tribeca's closing-night film. The musical comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is about a guitarist who becomes famous by plagiarizing Beatles songs after a worldwide blackout.

Tribeca will also debut "Between Me and My Mind," a documentary about Anastasio, with a performance to follow the screening. And Francis Ford Coppola will premiere a new restoration of "Apocalypse Now" that he's calling "Apocalypse Now: Final Cut."

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will run April 25-May 5.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hauppauge-raised Lori Loughlin hosts the Bella magazine white Hallmark drops Loughlin after arrest in college scam
Whoopi Goldberg attends the October 2018 world premiere Whoopi Goldberg cheered on her return to 'The View'
Talk show hosts Howard Stern and Wendy Williams Howard Stern, Wendy Williams feuding
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff 'Billions' review: Better than ever
Grace Van Dien as Katie Campbell in NBC's 'The Village': By-the-numbers tear-jerker
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph of ABC's "The 'The Bachelor' has never ended quite like this