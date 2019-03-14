The Tribeca Film Festival has added a "Say Anything … " reunion screening to its upcoming festival, as well as the premiere of a documentary on Phish lead singer and guitarist Trey Anastasio.

Tribeca announced Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of "Say Anything … " led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance. "Say Anything … " joins previously announced reunions planned for Tribeca including the makers of 1994's "Reality Bites" and 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap."

Danny Boyle's "Yesterday" will premiere as Tribeca's closing-night film. The musical comedy, written by Richard Curtis, is about a guitarist who becomes famous by plagiarizing Beatles songs after a worldwide blackout.

Tribeca will also debut "Between Me and My Mind," a documentary about Anastasio, with a performance to follow the screening. And Francis Ford Coppola will premiere a new restoration of "Apocalypse Now" that he's calling "Apocalypse Now: Final Cut."

The 18th Tribeca Film Festival will run April 25-May 5.