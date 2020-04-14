TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

'Trolls World Tour' scores record digital debut

Animated characters Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, and

Animated characters Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, and Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, star in Universal Pictures' "Trolls World Tour."  Credit: DreamWorks Animation via AP

By The Associated Press
“Trolls World Tour” became the biggest digital debut of all time this weekend, Universal Pictures said. 

The animated sequel featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick was No. 1 on all the major digital-content platforms, including Apple, Amazon and Comcast. FandangoNow also said the release of “Trolls World Tour” helped the service have its best weekend ever. It was also its most preordered film ever. The film is available to rent for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

“Trolls World Tour” was the first film from a major studio to debut on digital platforms on the same date as its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also played in 21 drive-in theaters over the weekend that have remained open. “World Tour” is the sequel to the 2016 box-office hit "Trolls," which grossed nearly $350 million worldwide.

Most traditional theaters have closed indefinitely, forcing studios to push planned releases back a number of months. Many films that had already hit theaters, including Universal titles “The Hunt” and “Emma,” are now available for digital purchase or rental.

“Trolls World Tour” was an outlier, however, in keeping its release date. 

