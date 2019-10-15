Two lesser-known films took home audience awards at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, which ended Monday. "The Two Popes," starring Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the future Pope Francis, won the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, while "Oliver Sacks: His Own Life," a look at the late British neurologist and author, won the Audience Award for Documentary Feature.

The jury awards went to the documentary "Overseas," which follows Philippine maids as they prepare for jobs in countries all over the world, and to the narrative feature "A White, White Day," an Icelandic drama about a detective coping with his wife's unexpected death. That film earned a Special Jury Mention for Acting Performances for Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir.

The offbeat picks from Hamptons audiences meant that several high-profile films from major studios went home without laurels. Among the Oscar hopefuls that screened at the festival were "Jojo Rabbit," about a Nazi boy who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his home; "Ford v Ferrari," an auto-racing drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale; and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic "The Irishman."