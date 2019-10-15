TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

'The Two Popes' wins audience award at Hamptons International Film Festival

Jonathan Pryce (left) as Pope Francis and Anthony

Jonathan Pryce (left) as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict in Netflix's "The Two Popes."  Photo Credit: Netflix/Peter Mountain

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

Two lesser-known films took home audience awards at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival, which ended Monday. "The Two Popes," starring Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the future Pope Francis, won the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, while "Oliver Sacks: His Own Life," a look at the late British neurologist and author, won the Audience Award for Documentary Feature.

The jury awards went to the documentary "Overseas," which follows Philippine maids as they prepare for jobs in countries all over the world, and to the narrative feature "A White, White Day," an Icelandic drama about a detective coping with his wife's unexpected death. That film earned a Special Jury Mention for Acting Performances for Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir.

The offbeat picks from Hamptons audiences meant that several high-profile films from major studios went home without laurels. Among the Oscar hopefuls that screened at the festival were "Jojo Rabbit," about a Nazi boy who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his home; "Ford v Ferrari," an auto-racing drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale; and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic "The Irishman."

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Michael Emerson attends the "Evil" screening at Michael Emerson talks 'Evil,' playing creepy characters, more
Theresa Caputo, the" Long Island Medium," on Wednesday, 'Long Island Medium' gets in the spirit of season 14
The cast of TLC's "Unpolished": Jennifer Martone, from LI salon to be focus of new TLC reality series
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley attend the Zimmermann Brinkley: Daughter was perfect 'DWTS' replacement
NBC News president Noah Oppenheim speaks onstage at NBC News attacks Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' book
Howard and Beth Stern renew their wedding vows Howard and Beth Stern renew vows on 'Ellen DeGeneres'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search