LI theaters to screen 'Uncut Gems' Q&A session with Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner in "Uncut

Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner in "Uncut Gems."  Credit: A24 Films / Courtesy Netflix

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Uncut Gems," the acclaimed crime-thriller starring Adam Sandler in a performance many critics had believed would net him an Oscar nomination, is returning to theaters with a new prerecorded, post-screening Q&A featuring Sandler and unspecified guests.

What distributor A24 dubs the "Uncut Gems One-of-a-Kind Q&A Experience" opens Friday at many LI theaters: AMC Raceway 10 in Westbury, AMC Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Regal Deer Park Stadium 16, Regal UA East Hampton Cinema, Regal Lynbrook 13, Regal Westbury Stadium 12, Showcase Cinema de Lux Broadway in Hicksville, and Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale.

Newsday's Rafer Guzmán said the film, reviewed favorably by 92% of critics at Rotten Tomatoes, "feels both hallucinatory and vividly real," with "a fever-pitch performance by Sandler."

