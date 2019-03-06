A documentary on East Norwich-born war correspondent Marie Colvin will screen locally March 20 as part of Women’s History Month.

“Under the Wire,” directed by Chris Martin, is a moment-by-moment account of Colvin’s coverage of the siege of Homs, a Syrian city mercilessly shelled by authorities during a civil war. Colvin’s reporting from Homs, along with that of photographer Paul Conroy, helped make the case that the Syrian government was targeting civilians as a way to achieve its ends; she was killed by a rocket there on Feb. 22, 2012.

The documentary got somewhat overshadowed last year when its release coincided with that of the biographical film “A Private War,” which featured Rosamund Pike as Colvin. Still, Martin’s documentary, based on Conroy’s book, earned strong reviews and received nominations from the British Independent Film Awards, the DOC NYC festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The journalist’s sister, Cat Colvin, is scheduled to appear at the screening. Her family recently won a $302.5 million lawsuit against the Syrian government for targeting and killing Marie.



WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, March 20, at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $16. Call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org.



