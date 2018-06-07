Val Kilmer, who played Navy fighter pilot Tom "Iceman” Kazansky in the iconic 1980s movie "Top Gun," will appear in the upcoming sequel, a source knowledgeable about the production told TheWrap.com.

The industry trade site said that while a Paramount Pictures representative would not comment on the casting, Kilmer, 58, has been seen at the hotel in San Diego where director Joseph Kosinski and the production crew are headquartered. San Diego NBC station KNSD said last week that filming on "Top Gun: Maverick" had begun at Naval Air Station North Island in nearby Coronado, California.

Kilmer, in a long, rambling Facebook post Wednesday, did not address the casting. In a May 27 reply to a fan, he said, in part, "Nothing official yet about TOPGUN2. Haven't read a script. The gossip on why long the [gap] between original and sequel is Toms [Tom Cruise] never been happy with the script."

In November 2015, Kilmer had written on Facebook, "I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say 'yes' without reading the script…." He later amended the post, saying, "This is a long way off so calm down. This has been talked about for a long long time and being offered a role is very different from doing a role. I jumped the gun with my post. I jumped the topgun . . . An innocent mistake. It was just such a wonderful phone call with my agent…."

Star Tom Cruise posted on social media May 31 that filming on the sequel had commenced.