The Venice International Film Festival got off to a contentious start Wednesday with the festival director and jury president discussing the merits of including a Roman Polanski film and debating the use of quotas to ensure gender parity.

At the opening news conference, journalists from around the world pushed film festival director Alberto Barbera and jury president Lucrecia Martel to address the inclusion of a new Polanski film and the lack of female directors in competition.

Barbera defended including Polanski's film "An Officer and a Spy" in competition for the prestigious Golden Lion Award. The "Rosemary's Baby" director fled the United States after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl and has been a fugitive for over 40 years.

"I am convinced that we have to distinguish between the artist and the man," he said. "The history of art is full of artists who committed crimes of different nature, of a different seriousness. Nevertheless, we have continued to consider and to admire in many cases their works of art. And the same is true of Polanski who is in my opinion, one of the last masters still active in European cinema."

Martel, an Argentine director who is presiding over the jury evaluating the 21 films in competition, including Polanski's, offered a complex response. She noted that Polanski's victim, Samantha Geimer, has long called for an end to the case that limits the director's movements to three European countries. But she also said that unlike Barbera, she does not separate the artist from the actions of the man.

There was no resolution Wednesday: The news conference was brought to a close mid-debate in order to stay on schedule, but it will likely not be the last time the question is raised before the festival's conclusion on Sept. 7.