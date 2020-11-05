Could "Wedding Crashers" be coming down the theater aisle again? Vince Vaughn, who starred with Owen Wilson in director David Dobkin's 2005 comedy about two womanizers who sneak into wedding receptions, says maybe.

"Owen and I and the director of 'Crashers' have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie," Vaughn, 50, told "Entertainment Tonight" on Wednesday. "So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages."

Vaughn, who stars in the horror-comedy thriller "Freaky," added of making comedies, "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."