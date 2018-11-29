TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
EntertainmentMovies

Viola Davis to star as Rep. Shirley Chisholm in Amazon movie

Viola Davis, left, will play the pioneering

 Viola Davis, left, will play the pioneering Rep. Shirley Chisholm in an upcoming movie. Photo Credit: Composite: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello, left, and AP / Richard Drew

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Viola Davis will star in the title role of "The Fighting Shirley Chisholm," about the Democratic Brooklyn congresswoman who was the first African-American female in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first African-American to make a major-party presidential primary bid.

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Davis, 53, will also be a producer of the Amazon Studios film. Maggie Betts ("Novitiate") will direct.

"How to Get Away with Murder" star Davis currently appears in director Steve McQueen's "Widows" and in Amazon Studios' "Troupe Zero," which premieres at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Stephen Hillenburg, who used his dual loves of Recent notable deaths
A 72-foot Norway spruce was the star of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up for the season
Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Ariana Grande to appear in new YouTube docuseries
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley attends DreamWorks Trolls The Experience JWoww says her son has been diagnosed with autism
Netflix is airing "Springsteen on Broadway" on Dec.16. 11 shows to watch in December