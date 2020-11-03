The box office is about to open on Friday for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, at least for movie screenings.

The theater is set to reopen for in-person movie screenings each weekend for a maximum audience of 50 people, said executive director Julienne Penza-Boone on Tuesday. In accordance with health guidelines from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, moviegoers must practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. Temperatures will be taken and health waivers presented upon entry into the theater.

"This is the first step toward us reopening, and we’re thrilled to have an audience once again," Penza-Boone said in a statement.

The news comes two weeks after Cuomo set Oct. 23 as the date cinemas in certain counties outside New York City could resume operation.

A different slate of themed films will be presented in Westhampton Beach each weekend, starting with the "New York State of Mind" series that will include "Time Out of Mind" starring Richard Gere at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and "Frances Ha" with Greta Gerwig at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The following week's "Stage on Screen" series will feature the Misty Copeland documentary "A Ballerina's Tale" at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 2010's "Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work" at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

As an incentive to lure back movie fans, ticket prices have been reduced from $15 to $9. For the full slate of films and to reserve tickets, go to whbpac.org.