Westhampton Beach PAC offering 'Virtual Arts Festival' for homebound audiences

Center Moriches singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc will be part

Center Moriches singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc will be part of Westhampton Beach PAC's "Virtual Arts Festival." Credit: Madison Fender

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Homebound Long Islanders can still see concert performances thanks to the "Virtual Arts Festival" from the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. The two-day festival begins Thursday at 11 a.m. on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook under the account name WHBPAC.

“While we may not be able to gather in person, we can still fulfill our mission of bringing high quality arts experiences to our constituents,” Julienne Penza-Boone, the center’s Interim Executive Director, said in a statement.

Thursday, the first day of Virtual Arts Festival, will feature pre-recorded videos of performances by artists who were scheduled to play at the center but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the videos come from the artists’ own archives, while others were recorded specifically for the Virtual Arts Festival. Among the acts contributing are Long Island native Jeff LeBlanc, the Joni Mitchell tribute band Dreamland, singer Valerie diLorenzo and East End singer-songwriter Fred Raimondo. Savage Pianos will play a dueling piano revue that includes requests submitted over Facebook earlier this week.

Friday's edition of the festival, which also begins at 11 a.m., will feature videos of performances by students of the center’s Arts Academy, whose productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and other plays that have been canceled. The Virtual Arts Festival is free, but donations are encouraged.

