Christmas is in the air and on Long Island movie screens this month. From a couple of song-and-dance men wishing everyone a “White Christmas” to a very naughty Santa whose antics and language would make the real Kriss Kringle’s face turn an even deeper shade of red, here’s where you can see these holiday favorites on the big screen.

ELF (2003)

Will Ferrell gives a delightful childlike performance as Buddy, an orphan who was raised as an elf by Santa at the North Pole. When he learns that he’s not really an elf, he heads to New York and causes no end of trouble for his biological dad (James Caan) and his family.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane

INFO $5; 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

All aboard as a young boy takes a train ride to the North Pole, along the way meeting a computer-animated Tom Hanks in various guises from Scrooge to Santa.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. Dec. 10, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore

INFO Must call for reservations; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989)

Chevy Chase gets ready to rig up the lights once again in this wacky comedy that has the Griswold clan dealing with all sorts of holiday disasters from obnoxious relatives to burning a set of reindeer decorations.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Dec 13, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore

INFO $8; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954)

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Bing Crosby crooning the title number in this holiday chestnut that also co-stars Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Forget the hokey plot and instead savor the 17 Irving Berlin tunes designed to spread yuletide cheer.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane

INFO $5; 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

BAD SANTA (2003)

Billy Bob Thornton stars as a con man who poses as Santa as part of a scheme to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. His plan goes awry when he encounters a friendless boy who invites the scammer to move into his house. With “Santa’s” penchant for drinking, swearing (more than 200 times) and debauchery, he’s definitely not your grandma’s Kriss Kringle.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $6; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org