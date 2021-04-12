TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMovies

Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

Actor Will Smith, left, and director Antoine Fuqua

Actor Will Smith, left, and director Antoine Fuqua will no longer film their runaway slave tale "Emancipation" in Georgia, citing the state's new law restricting voting access. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama, "Emancipation," from Georgia over the state's recently enacted law restricting voting access.

The film is the largest and most high-profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia's Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited ballot drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. Opponents have said the law is designed to reduce the impact of minority voters.

In a joint statement, Smith and Fuqua — who are both producers on the project — said they felt compelled to move the production out of Georgia.

"We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access," the Smith and Fuqua statement said. "The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting."

"Emancipation" had been scheduled to begin shooting in June. Apple Studios acquired the film last year in a deal reportedly worth $130 million. Based on a true story, the film stars Smith as a slave who flees a Louisiana plantation and joins the Union Army.

Hollywood's response to the Georgia law has been closely watched because the state is a major hub of film production and boasts generous tax incentives. Some filmmakers have said they would boycott, including "Ford v. Ferrari" director James Mangold. But major studios have so far been largely quiet. In 2019, a Georgia anti-abortion law (later declared unconstitutional) prompted studios to threaten to cease production in the state.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Melissa McCarthy as Lydia and Octavia Spencer as
'Thunder Force': Melissa McCarthy isn't so super in Netflix comedy
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced in February she
CNN's Baldwin: Gender gap still an issue in TV news
Actor Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow in HBO's
'Game of Thrones' celebrates its 10th anniversary
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" cast members
2021 SAGs: 'Trial of the Chicago 7' wins top prize
Homeowner Cathy Conway of Islip, shown with Andrew
'Everything but the House' makes room for LIer 
Jennifer Shah leaves the U.S. District Court in
'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty of fraud
Didn’t find what you were looking for?