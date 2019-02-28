Report: Will Smith out of 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Is Will Smith no longer part of the "Suicide Squad"?

Variety, citing sources, reports that the actor, who played Deadshot in the first movie in the DC Comics franchise, is not expected to return for the sequel to the 2016 Warner Bros. hit. According to Variety, scheduling is the reason Smith, 50, would not be able to do the movie and an amicable decision was reached between the actor and the studio. Neither he nor Warner Bros. has made an official announcement of his withdrawal from the project.

"Suicide Squad 2" is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2021, with James Gunn (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films) slated to write and direct.