William Fichtner screening his directorial debut at Farmingdale State

William Fichtner, attends the 2018 premiere of Netflix's

William Fichtner, attends the 2018 premiere of Netflix's "Krystal" in Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
William Fichtner, the Long Island-born actor whose more than 50 film credits include "Armageddon," "Crash" and "The Dark Knight," will return to his alma mater of Farmingdale State College for a screening of his directorial debut this week.

"Cold Brook," which Fichtner also co-wrote, produced and stars in, tells the story of two maintenance workers at an upstate college who become heroes after they apprehend an intruder, only to find the man is a more sympathetic figure than they thought. The film was shot in Buffalo and Cortlandt, NY, and screened at last year's Woodstock Film Festival.

Fichtner, who is currently a regular cast member of the CBS series "Mom," will appear after the film for a Q&A led by the college's president, Dr. John Nader. "Cold Brook" screens Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the college's Roosevelt Hall Little Theater. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved at farmingdale.edu/feature/cold-brook.shtml.

