'Wizard of Oz' remake planned with 'Watchmen' director

Judy Garland appears in a scene from 1939's "The Wizard of Oz." Credit: Getty Images / TNS / Hulton Archive

By The Associated Press
Are we off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz — again?

New Line Cinema is making a new adaptation of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," L. Frank Baum children’s novel, with Nicole Kassell, the visual architect of "Watchmen," set to direct. Baum's 1900 novel, now in the public domain, has spawned many adaptations over the years — most famously, of course, the 1939 MGM musical by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland.

Kassell's version will not be a musical. New Line said it will be a "fresh take" and a "reimagining" of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." It will have some advantages, too, since Warner Bros. owns New Line and the 1939 film. That means it can use some trademarked elements like the ruby slippers.

Kassell is an executive producer of HBO's "Watchmen" and directed three of its nine episodes, including the pilot. She has worked primarily in television but directed the feature films "The Woodsman" and "A Little Bit of Heaven."

