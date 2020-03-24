'Wonder Woman 1984' release pushed back to August

Warner Bros. has postponed two of this year’s most anticipated movies, “Wonder Woman 1984” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights,” as theaters remain shuttered indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the 2017 hit film with Gal Gadot back in the title role, has been bumped to Aug. 14 from June 5, while “In the Heights,” which was due June 26, has not been given a new release date, according to Variety.

The moves by Warner Bros. reflect an ongoing uncertainty over when the country’s shuttered movie theaters will reopen.

Among this year’s other major releases that have been postponed or indefinitely delayed are the James Bond installment “No Time to Die,” Universal’s “F9,” Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” and the Disney-Marvel title “Black Widow.”

Universal also announced last week that its animated sequel “Trolls World Tour” will be distributed to both theaters and video on demand April 10, but studios generally are saving their biggest titles for the day when moviegoers will be allowed to return to theaters.

When that day will arrive is unclear. China, which has been hard-hit by the virus since December, began reopening some movie theaters last weekend. Box-office sales so far have been “minimal,” according to Variety.