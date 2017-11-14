‘Wonder Woman 2’ release date gets moved up

THE MOVIE “Wonder Woman 2”

THE DEAL The follow-up to the summer blockbuster “Wonder Woman” will be released six weeks earlier than previously announced, Variety reports. The sequel, again featuring Gal Gadot in the title role and directed by Patty Jenkins, will now bow in theaters Nov. 1, 2019, up from the original release date of Dec. 13, 2019. One possible reason for the new date: It’s a more comfortable seven weeks away from the release of “Star Wars: Episode IX,” the final film in that series, which is slated for Dec. 20, 2019.

WHO Kathryn Newton

THE MOVIE “Ben Is Back”

THE DEAL The star of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” will join Julia Roberts and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges in a new film, according to Deadline. Newton, 20, who appeared as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter on the HBO show, will play the sister of a charming yet troubled boy (Hedges) and Roberts will play their mother. The film is written and directed by Peter Hedges (the father of Lucas), whose past credits include “About a Boy” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

THE EVENT Animation Show of Shows

THE DEAL The 19th annual edition of this short-film program returns to Long Island next month. Highlights of the 16-film lineup include “Dear Basketball,” based on a poem by Kobe Bryant and directed by Disney veteran Glen Keane (son of “The Family Circus” creator Bil Keane); “Next Door,” made by Pixar’s Pete Docter while a student at the California Institute of the Arts; and “The Hangman,” a 50-year-old cautionary tale from Les Goldman (“How the Grinch Stole Chrismas!”) and Paul Julian (whose vocal “beep-beep” is still used in Warner Bros.’ “Road Runner” cartoons).

INFO 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Plaza Cinema and Media Art Center, 20 Terry St., Patchogue. Tickets are $9; 631-438-0083, plazamac.org.