Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to get U.S. release

Woody Allen's film had been shelved by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention to the daughter Dylan Farrow's allegations that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s.

By The Associated Press
After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen's "A Rainy Day in New York" will finally land in U.S. theaters next month.

MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday that the companies will release "A Rainy Day in New York" in North American theaters on Oct. 9. Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen's film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of the filmmaker.

Attention was renewed on the allegations by Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.

Several stars of "A Rainy Day in New York" distanced themselves from their director. Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez announced that they had donated their salary from the film to Time's Up and other organizations. Amazon terminated its four-film production and distribution deal with Allen. (Allen sued and the two parties later settled.)

"A Rainy Day in New York" was released in Europe last year and has grossed about $21.5 million in ticket sales. Reviews were mostly poor.

MPI and Signature will release the film in select cities first and then expand nationwide. Movie theaters in New York remain closed.

