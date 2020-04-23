TODAY'S PAPER
'Yellow Submarine' singalong livestreams Saturday on YouTube

YouTube Music will host The Beatles' animated

YouTube Music will host The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" film singalong in a special live event which will take place  Saturday, April 25. , Credit: Everett Collection

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
A sing-along edition of “Yellow Submarine,” the Beatles’ animated film from 1968, will stream on YouTube Music in a live, free event available worldwide.

The event will take place Saturday at 12 p.m. on the Beatles’ YouTube channel. Lyrics will be printed at the bottom of the screen so vocal fans can follow along.

The family-friendly “Yellow Submarine” features the Fab Four as carefree musical nomads who must revive Pepperland, a once-colorful paradise reduced to a gray, motionless wasteland by the Blue Meanies. The soundtrack features some of the Beatles’ best-loved songs, including “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Need Is Love” and “Eleanor Rigby,” all accompanied by psychedelic animation designed by Heinz Edelmann. Although actors provide the Beatles’ speaking voices, “Yellow Submarine” is widely loved by fans. The sing-along edition was released to theaters in 2018 for the film’s 50th anniversary.

The streaming event is “for kids and kids at heart,” according to Ringo Starr, who announced the news in a video posted at the Beatles’ Twitter account. “Peace and love,” he said. “I know I’ll be there. I hope you will too.”

