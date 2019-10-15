TODAY'S PAPER
Zoë Kravitz to play Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Zoë Kravitz attends a Hulu event on May 1 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Big Little Lies" star Zoë Kravitz, who gave voice to Catwoman in the animated feature "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017), will now portray the DC Comics character in the live-action reboot "The Batman."

Industry media said Monday that Kravitz, 30, whose comics-movie credits include the role of mutant Angel Salvadore in "X-Men: First Class" (2011), will play longtime villain / love interest Selina Kyle aka Catwoman opposite new Batman Robert Pattinson.

The Warner Bros. film, set for release June 25, 2021, is directed by Rockville Centre native Matt Reeves (2008's "Cloverfield," 2014's "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes").

