Brittany Howard, 2 Chainz, more join small business concert

Brittany Howard will perform in the Small Business

Brittany Howard will perform in the Small Business Live concert to be streamed Saturday. Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE/Rich Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rappers 2 Chainz and T-Pain, Grammy Award-winning singers Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard, R&B artist Leon Bridges and Americana-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff will headline a livestream concert to support minority-owned small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concert promoter Superfly's Small Business Live will take place Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. on TikTok; Twitch; the YouTube, Instagram and Facebook platforms of Bustle Digital Group; Superfly's Twitter account; and Small Business Live at LiveXLive.

All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides loans primarily to small businesses founded by people of color and helps support immigrant-owned and women-owned businesses.

