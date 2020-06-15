Brittany Howard, 2 Chainz, more join small business concert
Rappers 2 Chainz and T-Pain, Grammy Award-winning singers Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard, R&B artist Leon Bridges and Americana-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff will headline a livestream concert to support minority-owned small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concert promoter Superfly's Small Business Live will take place Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. on TikTok; Twitch; the YouTube, Instagram and Facebook platforms of Bustle Digital Group; Superfly's Twitter account; and Small Business Live at LiveXLive.
All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides loans primarily to small businesses founded by people of color and helps support immigrant-owned and women-owned businesses.
