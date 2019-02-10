Will Grammys get it right this year?

Will this be one of those years when The Grammys make up for mistakes from the previous year?

We find out Sunday night (8 p.m. on CBS/2) when the 61st Grammy Awards are handed out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, whose “Damn” album won the Pulitzer Prize last year but was snubbed at the Grammys, is the year’s top nominee, with eight nominations including nods in all three top categories for his work on the “Black Panther” soundtrack. Drake, whose “Scorpion” album and its singles dominated the charts in 2018, is close behind with seven nominations, including in all three top categories.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is also in all three top categories, as well as three others, leading a huge contingent of female nominees, perhaps in response to Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow’s comments last year that women needed to “step up” if they wanted to win more Grammys. (Portnow apologized for his comments and will step down from his post later this year.) Female artists are responsible for five of the eight album of the year nominees, and are involved in half of the record of the year and song of the year nominees.

Oceanside native Scott Harris is up for song of the year for co-writing Shawn Mendes’ hit “In My Blood,” one of several nominees with Long Island ties. Farmingdale’s Tim Kubart will try to land his second Grammy in the best children’s album category. Valley Stream’s Shaggy is up for best reggae album for his collaboration with Sting, and is also hosting the pre-telecast awards show, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on grammy.com, to hand out the bulk of the awards. The broadcast host Alicia Keys may not live in Muttontown any more, but she still has her studio in Glen Cove.

Keys is tasked with keeping the performance-packed Grammys, moving. Andra Day, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams will pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Katy Perry and Little Big Town will pay tribute to Dolly Parton, who will also perform after being named MusiCares Person of the Year. Camila Cabello will open the show with a multi-generational tribute to Latin music, alongside Ricky Martin, J Balvin and Arturo Sandoval. And nominees Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Carlile, Mendes and Janelle Monae are also all set to perform, as are Super Bowl performers Travis Scott and Chloe X Halle.