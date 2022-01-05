TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

A decorative Grammy is seen before the start

A decorative Grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony "after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners."

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks," the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year's honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

(L-R:) Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe
'Pivoting': Bland sitcom marred by fake LI setting
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers canceled shows for
'Late Night' goes dark as Seth Meyers tests positive
Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor appeared in the
LI 'Bachelor' contestant goes home after one show
Glynn Turman during American Black Film Festival Honors
Glynn Turman talks ABC's Emmett Till drama, more
Stone Grissom, who most recently was news director
Stone Grissom gets a new job at 'News 12' — in Texas
"Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto, of Glen Head,
'Impractical Jokers' star splits from wife, quits show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?