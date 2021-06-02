3 Doors Down added to Jones Beach summer lineup

The summer lineup continues to build at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as 3 Doors Down has been added to this year’s roster on Aug. 19 with special guest Seether.

The fivesome from Mississippi is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its multiplatinum debut album, "The Better Life," which spawned the hits "Kryptonite," "Loser" and "Be Like That."

"It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we released the album that changed our lives forever. It’s been a wild ride, and I can truly say we’re extremely excited to celebrate ‘The Better Life’ by playing it front to back this year," said lead singer Brad Arnold in a statement. "I’m really looking forward to rocking and celebrating with our fans this summer. We can’t wait to share the new production; it’s one of the largest and best looking we’ve ever had."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com..

FREESTYLE IN FARMINGVILLE The third annual "Freestyle Feast" will take place at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Aug. 14. The event, presented by Fever Entertainment and Brian Rosenberg NY, features TKA, George Lamond, Judy Torres, Brenda K. Starr, Sweet Sensation, Coro, Lime, Lisette Melendez, Rockell, Soave, Pretty Poison, C-Bank and Joe Zangie.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.