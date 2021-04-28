45rpm to hold memorial drive-in concert for Danny Calvagna

As it turns out, 45rpm will keep spinnin’. The local cover band, which plays upbeat 1970s AM radio pop hits, is set to perform a memorial show for its late lead singer Danny Calvagna of Deer Park, who died of COVID-19 on Feb. 3. Dubbed "45 on Broadway," the outdoor drive-in concert, presented by Brian Rosenberg NY, will be held in the back parking lot of the Broadway Commons in Hicksville on June 4 at 8 p.m. (rain date is June 24).

"Because of the pandemic, we couldn’t have a huge funeral and a normal grieving time to come together. It just wasn’t possible," says Karen Calvagna, Danny’s widow. "No one had a chance to say goodbye. This is a way to live in the memory by seeing the band he put together."

The group’s "C’mon Get Happy Show" will focus on a two-hour set with each member taking turns on lead vocals plus some special guests.

"One of the things that brought Danny joy was for him to give people in the band their spotlight moment singing and showcasing what they can do. He would marvel at it," says Calvagna, who plays saxophone in the group. "Danny was a humble person who would want the focus to be on the band, which is going to live on. It’s what he would want."

There will be a video montage during the show to pay homage to the singer and a portion of ticket sales will go toward the Danny Calvagna Memorial Scholarship at his alma mater, Carle Place High School, for graduates pursuing careers in the arts.

"This will be very emotional but also a joyous occasion," says Calvagna. "June 4th would have been our fifth wedding anniversary and I feel like it’s Danny saying, ‘You’re not going to be alone. I’m going to be there with you.’ "

All COVID-19 safety rules will be in effect. One hundred and fifty parking spaces get layered in rows spread 6 feet apart and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bathrooms will be available on-site, with lines monitored for social distancing and facilities cleaned between uses.

Surround sound will be amplified as well as made available in vehicle radios. A giant movie screen will project the action on stage. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

Tickets are $199 per carload (up to six people) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com.