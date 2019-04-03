TODAY'S PAPER
Swedish superstars ABBA: New song later this year

ABBA performs in 1979 at the UN General

ABBA performs in 1979 at the UN General Assembly in Manhattan.  Photo Credit: AP / Ron Frehm

By The Associated Press
ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus says fans can expect a new song "in September or October" from the four-member Swedish pop group that broke up 37 years ago. 

Ulvaeus told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid on Wednesday that "it takes an extremely long time" to make the video with the avatars of the group members, adding "it has been delayed for too long."

The band earlier said Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and that one of the two new songs is titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

ABBA shot to fame by winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo," and had big hits in the 1970s including "Dancing Queen" before splitting up in 1982.

By The Associated Press

