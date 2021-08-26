Mamma mia! ABBA is reuniting after 39 years

The globally popular dance-music band ABBA has reunited for its first new endeavor in 35 years, with the unspecified music or audiovisual project "ABBA Voyage" set to debut Sept. 9.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers made the cryptic announcement Thursday on a Twitter account launched in February. The band's Facebook page the same day said that on Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m., SummerStage in Central Park would host a free "ABBA Special Event" at the Rumsey Playfield, with no further details offered.

Registering at abbavoyage.com yields the message, "Thanks for entering your details. The wait is nearly over …We’ll be in touch shortly. Look out for an email from ABBA Voyage."

The band released eight studio albums from 1973 to 1981, then broke up in 1982. They did not perform together again until a private party in their native Sweden to commemorate the 50-year partnership of its singer-songwriters Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

Their hits include "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Fernando," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Mamma Mia," which inspired a hit Broadway musical and two subsequent films.