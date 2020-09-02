Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan to sing at ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards will feature performances by Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen, all from the Grand Ole Opry House.

The lineup was announced Wednesday for the awards show, which was postponed from April because of the COVID-19 outbreak and moved from Las Vegas to Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time. The show will air on CBS on Sept. 16 from three venues around the city, including the Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Church, who has two nominations including entertainer of the year, will perform “Stick That In Your Country Song.” Brown will perform his single “Worldwide Beautiful,” while Bryan, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, will sing “One Margarita.” Nominees Dan + Shay will perform their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed.” Florida Georgia Line will sing “I Love My Country" and Guyton will sing “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Wallen will perform his hit “Whiskey Glasses.”

Keith Urban will host the show from the famed Grand Ole Opry venue.

