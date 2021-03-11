TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Mickey Guyton, Keith Urban to host ACM Awards

Recording artists Mickey Guyton, left, and Keith Urban

Recording artists Mickey Guyton, left, and Keith Urban are set to host the ACM Awards on April 18 from Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Country stars Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are taking over as hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

With the announcement on Thursday by the ACM, dick clark productions and CBS, Guyton will make history as the first Black woman to host the country music awards show. The ceremony will air on CBS on April 18 from three music venues in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guyton, 37, is also performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she will sing her nominated single, "Black Like Me," which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.

"Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion," Guyton said in a statement. "This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, hosted the show solo last year when it was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville. Urban and Guyton also performed together during last year's show.

Guyton is nominated at the ACMs for new female artist of the year. Urban, 53, is nominated three times in the musical event of the year category as both an artist and a producer.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Academy Award winners Natalie Portman, left, and Lupita LI's Portman, Nyong'o to co-star in Apple TV series
Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Elizabeth Vargas talks new 'America's Most Wanted,' more
Jake Borelli, one of the stars of Grey's 'The Buzz': Jake Borelli of 'Grey's Anatomy' talks breaking barriers, on screen and off
Kate Karan in her home that received a LIer gets home makeover on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Jennifer Farley and Zack Carpinello got engaged on 'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley engaged
This year's Turner Classic Movies Festival will pay Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM, HBO Max
Didn’t find what you were looking for?