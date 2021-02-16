TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April

Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year

Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on September 2020.  Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press
Print

The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville, Tennessee, for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

The show was held in Music City for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show's top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album "folklore."

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin, seen in 2018, announced Brooke Baldwin to leave CNN in April
Rachel Lindsay said she believes "Bachelor" host Chris Lindsay: Right call for 'Bachelor' host to step away
Simone Ashley will star as Kate in Netflix's Simone Ashley to star in 'Bridgerton' season 2
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will host the "Beach Cabana 'Snooki' hosts LI-based cabana renovation competition
Oprah Winfrey, left, interviews Prince Harry and his Winfrey to interview Harry and Meghan for CBS special
Carmelo Anthony, from left, Nick Cannon, David Alan ABC News to air newsmagazine on the Black experience
Didn’t find what you were looking for?