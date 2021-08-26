Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists were celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.

In front of a limited crowd at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, artists paid tribute to other writers, bands and even a documentarian for their work in the genre of country music.

"Without the songwriters in this town, we would have none of this. We have none of the shows, none of the record sales," said Dan Smyers of the Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, who were given the Jim Reeves International Award.

Combs' rise to stardom in the last few years has been unprecedented. He is the first artist to have his first 11 singles hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Country singer Ashley McBryde tore through a rowdy version of his song "She Got the Best of Me," before presenting him with the Gene Weed Milestone Award.

"There's a whole helluva lot more country music in this boy right here, and I can't wait for you to hear it," Combs said as he raised the award in the air.

Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack sang tributes to country icon Loretta Lynn, who received the Poets Award. Lynn, who spoke in an audio message but did not appear, called it greatest award she could get.

PBS filmmaker Ken Burns accepted the Tex Ritter Film Award for his multipart series, called "Country Music," that aired in 2019.