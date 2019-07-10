What do Broadway stars do on Monday nights when most theaters are dark? They’re not just resting on their laughs or resting their vocal cords. Many continue singing their hearts out at cabarets, where they can mix with the fans and share personal stories in a more intimate setting.

This Monday, the stars have aligned for an unusual trifecta of Long Island cabaret: An evening of jazz standards and memories with TV and Broadway star Linda Lavin, a Q&A and Broadway songfest with Woodbury-raised “Rent” leading man Adam Pascal, and a Vegas-style revue with celebrity impersonators the Edwards Twins.

‘Adam Pascal: So Far’

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Freeport

INFO $25; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

Syosset High School graduate Pascal should expect a warm welcome when he returns to the Engeman with a program featuring anecdotes and show-stoppers he’s introduced in a string of Broadway smashes.

“I always get great surprise guests at my shows. I never know who’s going to show up from my high school days” says Pascal, who last played at the Engeman in October 2016 with fellow “Rent” alumnus Anthony Rapp. “Being in front of a hometown crowd, people have been very boisterous and loud and do lots of shoutouts during the show.”

There should be plenty to cheer about this go-round with Pascal singing “One Song Glory,” which he introduced in Broadway’s “Rent” and reprised in the 2005 movie. Also on the bill: “Elaborate Lives” from “Aida” and “You and I” from “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” which he performed in earlier this year when he filled in for Andy Karl.

A Q&A with Pascal will follow and he’s hoping for questions dating to his earliest performances in a Syosset High School garage band. Says Pascal, “I grew up on Long Island playing in a rock band to empty clubs, so to get to go back and play in theaters where the seats are filled is an extreme luxury for me.”

'Linda Lavin Presents Love Notes'

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., Monday, Bay Street Theater, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor

INFO $69-$89; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Lavin serves up a diverse menu of songs to a jazz, Latin and Broadway beat in her intimate evening at Bay Street. Between numbers she’ll share tales from a seven-decade career that spans nine seasons of slinging hash and wisecracks in the sitcom “Alice,” a 1987 lead actress Tony as the long-suffering mom in Neil Simon’s “Broadway Bound” and a recent role on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet.”

She’ll be accompanied by her husband, drummer Steve Bakunas; jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein and pianist Billy Stritch.

TV fans won’t be disappointed: Lavin plans to perform the “Alice” theme, written by Oscar-winning songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Tony-nominated composer David Shire.

The Edwards Twins: Vegas Impersonators

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., Monday, Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

INFO $20-$80; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Offstage, the Edwards Twins are identical-looking brothers. On stage they transform into spitting (and singing) images of a parade of music icons, both male and female.

Eddie Edwards does the diva duties with full-dress and make-up impressions of Cher, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion. Anthony Edwards handles the guys -- Neil Diamond, and piano men Elton John and Long Island’s own Billy Joel.

“We do our own makeup, costuming, protheses, theatrical dentures and wigs, as well as voices, to create an illusion to make people think that they are looking at the actual stars on stage,” Anthony Edwards says.

His biggest transformation, which audiences will see onstage at the Suffolk Theater: opera singer Andrea Bocelli. “Andrea cannot be faked,” Edwards said. “You have to have years of voice training and experience to be able to pull off this character.”