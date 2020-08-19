Drive-In concerts coming to Adventureland Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend Adventureland in East Farmingdale will host two drive-in concerts: Almost Queen rocks the stage on Saturday, Sept. 5 while “Freestyle Carstock” swings through Sunday, Sept. 6.

Tribute band Almost Queen will perform the band's classics, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," on what would have been late lead singer Freddie Mercury’s 74th birthday.

“There are so many incredible elements to that one song,” says bassist Randy Gregg. “It’s this extremely somber ballad with a guitar solo that tears at your heartstrings that all of a sudden breaks into an extremely unconventional operatic bridge which then turns into this rock section that rips your face off before returning back to the most subdued of somber conclusions any song could ever have. It still gives me the chills every night.”

“Freestyle Carstock” will feature TKA, Judy Torres, Cynthia, Soave and Sammy Zone. This makes the first live freestyle event on Long Island since the pandemic hit.

“The three of us and the fans are starving to just feel a sense of safety while having fun so we want to bring them a small sense of normalcy during these trying times,” says TKA lead singer K7 aka Louis Sharpe Figueroa. “Our live show is all energy, energy, energy! We haven’t played here since February so the show will be off the charts with our other lifelong freestyle friends.”

One hundred and sixty parking spaces are layered in rows of nine six-feet apart and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bathrooms will be available onsite with lines monitored for social distancing and cleaned in between use.

Surround sound will be amplified as well as being available in each car radio. Two giant movie screens will project the action on stage. Food concessions and nonalcoholic beverages will be sold. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

Tickets are $185 per car (up to six people) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. for an 8 p.m. general admission for both shows.