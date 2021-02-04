Adventureland announces April drive-in concert series

Although many Long Island indoor music venues remain dark, live drive-in concerts will return to Adventureland in East Farmingdale this spring. The 58-year-old amusement park will kick-off its concert series April 1.

"We are duplicating exactly what we did last year," says promoter Brian Rosenberg, who has partnered with Universal Special Events. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."

Outdoor parking lot shows will run once a week throughout the month of April starting with Michael DelGuidice on April 1. On April 10, "Spring into Freestyle!" will feature TKA, Cynthia, Rob Base and Soave, while Almost Queen headlines on April 17. Zac Brown Tribute Band wraps up the month on April 24.

New this year will be the addition of beer and wine to go along with hot food from the grill such as hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and pepper heroes plus other concessions.

Shows are being booked on a month-to-month basis in accordance with the temperature of public safety.

"We are playing everything by ear based on what’s going on in our world. It’s possible to continue on every Saturday," says Rosenberg. "If the park gets to open when the weather warms up, we may have to adjust to another night. But, there should be live music happening through summer and into the fall."

All COVID safety rules will be in effect. One hundred and sixty parking spaces will be layered in rows of nine six-feet apart and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bathrooms will be available onsite with lines monitored for social distancing and cleaned in between use.

Surround sound will be amplified as well as being available in each car radio. Two giant movie screens will project the action on stage. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

Tickets are priced per car load (up to six people): Michael DelGuidice - $129.99, "Spring into Freestyle!" - $199.99, Almost Queen - $185 and Zac Brown Tribute Band - $115. VIP tickets are available for the first two rows (20 cars) by calling (516) 485-4151. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. on April 1. The next three Saturday shows (April 10, 17 and 24) gates are at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time.

For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit: adventureland.us, Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com.