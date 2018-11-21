TODAY'S PAPER
Aerosmith's Perry cancels tour after recent hospital visit

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York on Aug. 15. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Joe Perry has canceled his fall tour to take time off after recently being hospitalized with breathing problems.

The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said in a statement Tuesday the 68-year-old will take the rest of the year off. He had expected to return to the road starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 16. He was scheduled to play Dec. 4 at Manhattan's PlayStation Theater.

Perry felt short of breath after a guest performance last month with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."

Perry apologized to fans who planned to attend his shows. He expects to return next year.

