The legendary Al Green has expanded his first tour in seven years to include a stop at Radio City Music Hall on May 5.

The “Let’s Stay Together” soul singer announced a handful of dates earlier this month — including the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — but will now also perform in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Though Green hasn’t released an album since 2008’s Grammy-winning “Lay It Down,” he did release a cover of Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” for Amazon in September. The pastor of Full Gospel Tabernacle church in Memphis, Green spends most of his time with his congregation and isn’t really interested in long tours any more. “I’m not hankering for anything, not really,” Green told the Memphis Commercial Appeal in 2016.

Tickets for the Radio City show go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. Chase card holders can purchase presale tickets starting at noon Wednesday.