Alanis Morissette sets Jones Beach show

Alanis Morissette's tour next year, keyed to the 25th anniversary of her hit album "Jagged Little Pill," will include a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 26.

The Grammy Award-winner's 31-date North American tour also features singer Liz Phair and the band Garbage, promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

"[F]un news tomorrow," Morissette, 45, had teased on Twitter Sunday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 13 at LiveNation.com. Buyers will receive an instant download of Morissette's new single, "Reasons I Drink," as well as a digital download of her upcoming album "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," dropping May 1. For more information, go to alanis.com.

The tour opens June 2 in Portland, Oregon, and ends July 25 in Nashville.

"Jagged Little Pill" won 1995 Grammy Awards for rock album and album of the year, while the concert film "Jagged Little Pill— Live" won in 1997 for longform music video. Morissette has seven Grammys total.

A Broadway musical based on "Jagged Little Pill" began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 3 and opens this Thursday. With lyrics by Morissette and music by Glen Ballard, it is directed by Diane Paulus, a Tony Award-winner for her 2013 revival of the musical "Pippin."

