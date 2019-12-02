TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
38° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Alanis Morissette sets Jones Beach show

Canadian musician Alanis Morissette performs on stage with

Canadian musician Alanis Morissette performs on stage with her band during Kaaboo Texas music festival at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 10, 2019.  Credit: AFP via Getty Images/Suzanne Cordeiro

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Alanis Morissette's tour next year, keyed to the 25th anniversary of her hit album "Jagged Little Pill," will include a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 26.

The Grammy Award-winner's 31-date North American tour also features singer Liz Phair and the band Garbage, promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

"[F]un news tomorrow," Morissette, 45, had teased on Twitter Sunday. 

Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 13  at LiveNation.com. Buyers will receive an instant download of Morissette's new single, "Reasons I Drink," as well as a digital download of her upcoming album "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," dropping May 1. For more information, go to alanis.com.

The tour opens June 2 in Portland, Oregon, and ends July 25 in Nashville.

"Jagged Little Pill" won 1995 Grammy Awards for rock album and album of the year, while the concert film "Jagged Little Pill— Live" won in 1997 for longform music video. Morissette has seven Grammys total.

A Broadway musical based on "Jagged Little Pill" began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 3 and opens this Thursday. With lyrics by Morissette and music by Glen Ballard, it is directed by Diane Paulus, a Tony Award-winner for her 2013 revival of the musical "Pippin."

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Michael Zegen attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Michael Zegen talks 'Mrs. Maisel' season 3, more
News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva returned Silva makes emotional return to News 12
Rose Harper was the original owner of 30 'Mrs. Maisel's' many hats once belonged to LI woman
Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union. Union breaks silence on involuntary 'AGT' departure
Shepard Smith hosts the Committee to Protect Journalists' Ex-Fox News anchor Smith donates $500G to journalists' group
Ben Zhang, a student at Zucker School of LI medical student appears on 'Jeopardy!'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search