Alanis Morissette moves LI concert to 2021

Isn’t it ironic that Alanis Morissette will hold her 25th anniversary tour for her multiplatinum, Grammy-winning album, “Jagged Little Pill” during its 26th year? The June 26, 2020, show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, originally scheduled with support acts Garbage and Liz Phair, is being postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“[S]o much going on inside and outside. ... take care of yourselves and each other,” said Morissette, 45, in a statement on her website, announcing the postponement of her North American tour. “[T]hank you for understanding. can’t wait to see you when it is safe for us all to gather. hand on all hearts til then! i miss you ... stay safe and see you soon.”

Tickets for this June's Jones Beach show will be honored on a date to be announced for the summer of 2021.

“I am disappointed to see the concert season falling apart, however, I am still looking forward to attending the show next year,” said ticket holder Laurie Langella, 46, of Farmingdale. “I hope the lineup remains the same!”

Even the release date on Morissette’s new album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” originally scheduled for May 1, has been moved to Sept. 18. However, three tracks, “Smiling,” “Reasons I Drink” and “Diagnosis,” have been released.

Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on their Jones Beach concert.

