A singer/songwriter with the last name Joel was featured on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel Channel on Wednesday, but it wasn’t the Piano Man. Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel previewed her new single, "Seven Years," which is set to drop in January.

"My song really just came out of inspiration with my fiancé, who I’ve been with for seven years now," said Alexa Ray, 34, in an interview prior to the song airing. "It’s sort of a daringly … honest song that explores both the highs and lows and the contours and complexities that come with what happens after the honeymoon … There’s dark and a light to that."

The midtempo pop song features Alexa Ray on vocals and piano where she lyrically describes her fiance Ryan Gleason, a Manhattan restaurateur, as "the man who stands beside me, like a soldier in a storm." The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day 2018.

"I sort of poured my guts out on the table wanting to give a very honest musical love letter, yet kind of gritty expression lyrically of what happens when you’ve been together for seven years," says Alexa Ray, who was raised in the Hamptons.

"Seven Years" also marks her first release in seven years. Her last single was a 2013 cover of her father’s Grammy-winning hit song, "Just the Way You Are" from 1977’s "The Stranger."

