Singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of pop superstar Billy Joel, on Monday debuted the music video for her recently released romantic ballad "Seven Years."

A paean to fiancé Ryan Gleason, 43, a restaurateur and real estate broker with whom she has been in a relationship for two years longer than the title of her long-gestating song, "Seven Years" dropped on April 6. A lyric video followed 10 days later, and a performance video on April 20.

The new, conceptual music video, first released on People magazine's website, "narrates both the highs AND lows of my relationship, with an overarching message of hope … and pangs of reeling vulnerability and melancholia throughout," Joel, 35, told the outlet. Interspersed with gauzy color images of her in a luxurious, rose-strewn apartment and strutting down a SoHo street in a ballerina skirt and leather jacket are vintage black-and-white clips of romantic couples, Manhattan landmarks and 1940s street scenes.

The video ends with a nighttime skyline of the city, watched over by a full moon for which she reaches. "The inspiration behind this vision actually came from the opening scene of the film 'The Great Gatsby' — where Jay Gatsby has his arm outstretched at the end of his dock at night, grasping fervidly for the Green Light that shines across the bay," Joel told the magazine, referring to the role played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's much-filmed novel. "Something about that breathtaking scene got burned into my brain."

In an accompanying segment from the streaming "People: The TV Show!," Joel recalls that when Gleason first heard the song, "He started crying. … We were in the kitchen and I started singing [the lyrics ] 'In the kitchen we're slow dancing,' and we do slow dance together. … And so when I sang that part, because it is our custom and our thing to do, he started tearing up."

She additionally told the show that her famous father, who turns 72 on Sunday, "called me right away," when he first heard "Seven Years."

"He's pretty low-key," Alexa Ray Joel said, "but his voice, he was, like, 'Honey, this is great!' " Alluding to Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley, to whom the Hicksville-raised Billy Joel was married from 1985 to 1994, "I said, 'Oh, you kind of sound more like my mother right now — you're so enthusiastic!' "

